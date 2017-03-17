Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy to face federal charge in excessive force indictment

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of a sheriff’s deputy accused of using excessive force Wednesday.

During an attempt to arrest an irate woman last July, Sargeant William Jackson reported that the woman spit on him and attempted a head butt.

Video footage showing his response to that was determined as an inappropriate use of force by the Sheriff’s Department and DA’s Office.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Lawson Bittick says after the incident they turned the case of the GBI for further investigation.

“The Georgia Bureau of Investigation completed their investigation and then they presented it to the Towaliga Circuit district attorney’s office at which point they decided to bring it before a grand jury.” Bittick continued, “It was done recently and the grand jury found it correct to indict him on multiple charges.”

Jackson has been suspended with pay since the incident. He is now facing the following criminal charges: simple battery, battery and violation of oath by a public officer.

Jackson could face up to five years in prison for violating the oath by a public officer because it’s a federal charge.