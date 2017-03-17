Military Action Against North Korea Is 'On the Table': Tillerson

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visits the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea, on Friday. Lee Jin-man / Pool via Reuters

“If they elevate the threat of their threat weapons program to a level that we believe requires action then that option is on the table,” he told a press conference in South Korea on Friday.

His comments came a day after he said that two decades of

bipartisan diplomatic efforts toward Kim Jong Un’s regime had failed.

Since the beginning of last year, the secretive nation has conducted two nuclear tests and numerous missile launches. North Korea also says it’s working on a nuclear-tipped missile that can reach the United States.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

26 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Macon man shot during argument over television
Read More»
40 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
U.K. Spy Agency Slams 'Utterly Ridiculous' Claim It Wiretapped Trump
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump and Merkel to Meet, Attempt to Put Differences Aside
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»