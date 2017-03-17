Macon man shot during argument over television

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the leg Thursday night.

It happened at the home of 47-year-old Eddie Evans, who lives at the Raintree Apartments on Graham Rd.

Bibb deputies say 42-year-old Kelsey Risby went to his house and the two started arguing about a television around 11 p.m. During the argument, Evans pulled out a handgun and shot Risby in the leg.

Evans was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He was booked into the Bibb County Jail.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Risby is in stable condition.