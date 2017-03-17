Lawyer: Denying Chimps Rights Could Backfire on the Disabled

Carmen Presti poses with Kiko, his chimpanzee, at the Primate Sanctuary in Niagara Falls, New York. Courtesy of Carmen Presti

The court’s decision could take weeks.

Wise said whatever the decision, which could take weeks to come down, he’s not going to be deterred. His next lawsuit will concern elephants, he said, and he’ll continue to fight on behalf of cognitively complex animals.

“We’ve just begun to fight. Whether we win this one or whether we lose — if we win it and chimpanzees are persons in the state of New York, well that means we only have 49 more states and 199 countries to go,” Wise said.