Ex-Harvard Lawyer Gets 40 Years in Kidnapping Case

Denise Huskins and her boyfriend Aaron Quinn listen as their attorneys speak at a news conference Monday, July 13, 2015 in Vallejo, Calif. Mike Jory / Vallejo Times-Herald via AP, file

The Associated Press does not normally name victims of sexual assault. But Huskins spoke in an open courtroom with many media present and has frequently spoken publicly about the case in the past. Prosecutors cited the rapes as one of several aggravating factors justifying a 40-year sentence.

Muller was not charged with a sex crime because there is no appropriate federal law, said Lauren Horwood, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, though she said he could still face state charges.

El Dorado County Assistant District Attorney James Clinchard said his office now plans to contact the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to see if his office should file charges.

During and after the kidnapping, Muller used an anonymous email address to send messages to a San Francisco reporter claiming that Huskins was abducted by a team of elite criminals who were practicing their tactics.

After her release, Vallejo police called the kidnapping a hoax and erroneously likened it to the book and movie “Gone Girl,” in which a woman goes missing and then lies about being kidnapped when she reappears.

Investigators dropped that theory after Muller was arrested in an attempted robbery at another Bay Area home. Authorities said they found a cellphone that they traced to Muller and a subsequent search of a car and home turned up evidence, including a computer Muller stole from Quinn, linking the disbarred attorney to the abduction.

Vallejo police have since apologized. Huskins is suing the city and two police officers, accusing them of defamation and inflicting emotional distress.

Quinn described Thursday how the home he once loved “turned into a prison” and how his young nieces still check under their beds each night.

“They’re not checking for a bogeyman,” he told Muller directly. “They’re checking for you.”

Muller, a former Marine, was admitted to practice law in California in 2011, and his state bar profile says he attended Harvard Law School. He lost his law license in 2015 in an unrelated incident.

“Muller had advantages in life that most people only dream of,” U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert said in a statement, “yet he used his considerable intelligence to plan and execute the physical assault and psychological torture of two innocent strangers.”