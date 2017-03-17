Dog Shot Dead While Delaying Planes at Airport

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: Grizz, a trainee detector dog being used at Auckland Airport in New Zealand is pictured in this undated handout image obtained by Reuters, March 17, 2017.

Grizz, a trainee detector dog being used at Auckland Airport in New Zealand is pictured in this undated handout image obtained by Reuters, March 17, 2017. Aviation Security Service of New Zealand / Reuters

A police marksman killed the 10-month-old bearded-collie and German shorthaired pointer cross called Grizz, which was in training to detect explosives, said Mike Richards, a spokesman for New Zealand’s Aviation Security Service.

“Of course it was dark for most of the time it was on the run, they tried everything they could, but just couldn’t lure the dog back, I think it was just freaked out,” he said.

Mulitalo said the backlog of delayed flights would likely be cleared during the morning.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

24 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Nuclear-Hit Fukushima to Host Olympic Baseball in 2020
Read More»
58 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
HIV/AIDS Funding Spared in Trump's Proposed Budget
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Protesters Plan April 15 March to Pressure Trump on Tax Returns
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»