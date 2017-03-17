Derek Walcott, Caribbean Nobel Laureate Poet, Dies at 87

Nobel-prize winning poet Derek Walcott at home in Saint Lucia. Micheline Pelletier Decaux / Corbis via Getty Images, file

Early on, he struggled with questions of race and his passion for British poetry, describing it as a “wrestling contradiction of being white in mind and black in body.” But he overcame that inner struggle, writing: “Once we have lost our wish to be white, we develop a longing to become black.”

At the age of 14, he published his first work, a 44-line poem called “1944,” in a local newspaper.

Walcott left St. Lucia to immerse himself in literature at Jamaica’s University College of the West Indies. In the 1950s, he studied in New York and founded a theater in Trinidad’s Port-of-Spain, a Caribbean capital he mentioned with great warmth during his Nobel lecture in 1992.

Walcott’s treatment of the Caribbean was always passionate but unsentimental.

Although he was best known for his poetry, Walcott was also a prolific playwright, penning some 40 plays, and founding theaters such as the Boston Playwrights’ Theater.

British writer Robert Graves said in 1984 that Walcott handled “English with a closer understanding of its inner magic than most — if not any — of his English-born contemporaries.”

Not all his work was met with accolades. He collaborated with American pop star Paul Simon to write “The Capeman” story, which became a Broadway musical in 1997 and quickly became a major flop.

His reputation was weakened by sexual harassment allegations made against him at Harvard and Boston universities in the 1980s and 1990s.

He retired from teaching at Boston University in 2007 and spent more of his time in St. Lucia.