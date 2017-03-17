Cherry Blossom Festival announces new CEO and President

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The search is over for Cherry Blossom’s next CEO and President. Vice President Stacey Campbell will replace Interim President Thomas Wicker effective immediately.

Campbell has eight years of previous experience working with the festival from 2004 to 2012. She rejoined the team last fall.

“We are thrilled to be able to complete the process and name Stacy before the Festival begins next Friday. I look forward to working with her and the fantastic team to produce a successful event for the community,” said Festival Chairman Don Bailey.

The search committee received 29 resumes in application for the position. As one of four finalist, Campbell formally accepted the position Friday morning.