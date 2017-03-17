Boyfriend Charged with Murder in Killing of Texas College Student

Zuzu Verk

Fabian was the last person reportedly seen with Verk, and was named a suspect in the case just two weeks after she vanished.

One of Fabian’s friends, Chris Estrada, also faces charges of concealing a corpse in connection with the case. Estrada was arrested in Phoenix in early February as well, and has since been extradited to Texas.

Arrest warrants revealed Fabian told investigators the couple got into a “heated” argument the night Verk was last seen. The documents also showed that Fabian was seen purchasing paint cloths at a dollar store with Estrada’s credit card that same evening.

Both men remain behind bars.

Verk was featured in Dateline’s

Missing in America series shortly after she disappeared.