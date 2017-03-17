Alabama City Pays for 'Debtors Prison'

Lawsuits in 15 states seek to end the practice of incarcerating people who can’t afford court fines or bail. Jon Schuppe

Although the city quickly moved to reform its jail system, the two sides took much longer to agree on how much to pay the plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit. With help from a mediator, the SPLC and city agreed to a settlement, announced this week, that promises each plaintiff $500 per day they spent in jail. Underwood and Foster will be paid $15,000 each, according to court documents.

That, along with $202,000 in lawyers’ fees, bring the total payout to $680,000.

Underwood, a mother of five, said in an interview that she planned to use the money to get back her suspended driver’s license and to find stable housing. “I just want to get my life back on track with my children,” she said.

Radley, who represented Alexander City, said the settlement was a better outcome than risking a trial that could have resulted in a much larger award. He also noted that the city’s insurer was seeking a judge’s ruling on whether it would have to pay for the claims.

SPLC Deputy Legal Director Sam Brooke said he hoped the settlement would be noticed by other courts with systems similar to the one Alexander City used to have ─ and persuade them to change.

“The thing about modern-day debtors prisons is you never know where they’re going to be,” Brooke said. “They happen in places with local jurisdictions that have little oversight. That’s the only way a modern-day debtors prison can flourish. It only happens with people who are otherwise not accountable and no one is paying attention to them.”