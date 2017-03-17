Ron White shows off his comedic genius at the Macon City Auditorium

MACON,Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Comedian Ron White performed in Macon Friday Night. The comedian took the stage to a packed house at the Macon City Auditorium. The incredibly funny comedian said if you didn’t have a chance to see him here in Macon, you should definitely catch up with him somewhere on his tour.

Ron White said, “There’s a healing power to comedy. Especially if you laugh really hard. I’ll make you laugh as hard as you can laugh, and there’s nothing you can do about it.”
White told us he always likes coming to Macon, and his favorite band is the Allman Brothers.

 

