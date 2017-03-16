Virginia College students host ‘Spring Fling’ fashion show

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Virginia College cosmetology students strutted their stuff at their annual spring fling on Thursday.

Students put on a fashion show to highlight their hard work and even gave Macon residents a chance to get in on some of the glam–offering free make overs and hairstyles.

Campus President Cherie Keating says it was an opportunity for students to give back to the surrounding community and also take note of their talent.

“It’s two fold. The first is to go ahead and offer those things to the community but the other thing is to be able to have these students showcase their talent and skills,” she said.

Clothes worn on the catwalk were donated by Cato’s fashion.