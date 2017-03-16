The Dutch Just Rejected Populism. Will Other Europeans Follow?

Marine Le Pen, the leader of France’s far-right National Front party, visits a market in Le Brusc on Thursday. ARNOLD JEROCKI / EPA

And the challenge for Europe’s more moderate candidates — like Le Pen’s chief rival, independent Emmanuel Macron — is to reconnect with voters alienated by EU bureaucracy and frustrated by economic stagnation. They could also take some lessons from the Dutch.

In the wake of the victory of Donald Trump as U.S. president in November, Wilders surged, and at one point looked like he could get close to one of four Dutch voters behind him. Now, instead of becoming the biggest party in the Netherlands, Wilders was a very distance second, with barely 13 percent of the vote.

Instead Prime Minister Rutte was the toast of most of Europe, relieved there was proof the populist tide could be stopped. Rutte insisted he now wanted to listen to the message of the people who felt disenfranchised in their own nation but said the dominos pushed over by the “wrong kind of populism” had now stopped.

Such was the relief that German Chancellor Angela Merkel called to congratulate him at a time when only exit polls were in. The foreign ministry said in a Twitter message that “the people of the Netherlands have said no to the anti-European populists. This is good. “

Germany holds a general election next September when the virulent anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany party is expected to enter Parliament for the first time. Such is the threat of populism that German Social Democrat leader Martin Schulz immediately looked beyond the historic defeat of his Dutch left-wing political comrades and congratulated Rutte — a paragon of free trade and tough austerity.

“Wilders failed to win the Dutch elections. I am relieved,” Schulz said.

Members of campaign group Avaaz, including one wearing a mask of Dutch far-right and anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders (left), welcome the election results outside the Dutch parliament in The Hague on Thursday. JOHN THYS / AFP – Getty Images

Another socialist did likewise, French President Francois Hollande. He congratulated Rutte for his election success and his “clear victory against extremism.”

He said that “the values of openness, respect for others, and a faith in Europe’s future are the only true response to the nationalist impulses and isolationism that are shaking the world.”

There also was relief in the European Union. “The Dutch elections are a perfect start for the electoral year because the populists and the anti-Europeans failed,” said Manfred Weber, the leader of the EU’s Christian Democrat EPP group.