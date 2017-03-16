Rant N’ Rave: March Madness and the World Baseball Classic

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s another edition of Rant N’ Rave this week, as Bill and Tucker discuss what’s going on in the sports world.

First up is a quick discussion about Bill and Tuck’s Final Four picks, as the NCAA tournament and March Madness gets underway. Is it wise or unwise to go against the favorites?

Plus, the World Baseball Classic is in full swing right now and does anyone care? Bill says maybe you should.

And a glance at the Falcons in free agency. Have they done enough or is there still time to fix a few depth issues on their roster?