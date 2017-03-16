Plea Deal Reached for Man Who Fired Shots Inside DC Pizzeria

WASHINGTON — A man who police say fired an assault weapon inside a Washington pizza shop as he sought to investigate phony rumors of child sex trafficking has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

At a status hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, lawyers said they have reached a plea deal in principle for 28-year-old Edgar Maddison Welch of Salisbury, North Carolina. They said they needed some more time to complete the paperwork, and U.S. District Judge Ketanji B. Jackson scheduled a plea hearing for March 24.

Authorities say Welch fired multiple shots, causing panic inside the Comet Ping Pong restaurant Dec. 4, after driving from North Carolina to investigate a conspiracy theory about high-profile Democrats harboring child sex slaves, with the pizza shop connected in some way.

Court documents indicate he entered the pizzeria restaurant carrying a .38 revolver in a holster on his hip and the AR-15 assault weapon across his chest. Authorities say he fired at a locked door as he searched for evidence of hidden rooms or tunnels, as described in the conspiracy theories.

According to court documents, Welch “surrendered peacefully when he found no evidence that underage children were being harbored in the restaurant.” No one was hurt.

Image: Edgar Maddison Welch

