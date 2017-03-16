Letter Bomb Explodes at IMF in Paris, Wounds One

Image: French police secure the scene of the letter bomb

French police secure the scene of the letter bomb in Paris. PHILIPPE WOJAZER / Reuters

It comes after a militant Greek group, Conspiracy of Fire Cells, claimed responsibility for a letter bomb mailed Wednesday to German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.

Paris police later tweeted that the operation at IMF had ended, saying: “The injured person was taken to hospital for treatment. There’s an ongoing investigation by the judicial police.”

The victim was an executive assistant who suffered wounds to the hands and face,

French news channel BFMTV reported.

The building — on Avenue d’Iena in the French capital’s 16th arrondissement, between the Arc de Triomphe and the Eiffel tower — houses the main Paris offices of both the World Bank and the IMF.

