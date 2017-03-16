'Just Say No': Jeff Sessions Wants It Back

Attorney General Jeff Sessions gestures during a speech before law enforcement officers in Richmond, Va., on March 15, 2017. Steve Helber / AP

Daniel Raymond, deputy director of planning and policy at the Harm Reduction Coalition, took issue with Sessions’ premise that society is more tolerant of drug use. Sessions bemoaned in particular the growing acceptance of marijuana.

Despite more states legalizing pot, its use by young people hasn’t changed much in recent years, and their use of other drugs has declined, Raymond said. Those conclusions are included in

the latest findings by the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Prevention efforts, Raymond said, “should not be about hammering that drugs are bad, but that some people have vulnerabilities, and need to be given skills to get through life without relying on illicit drugs.”

Today, he and other advocates say, there is a new generation of programs based on scientific research on addiction.

Michael Hecht, a Penn State professor who developed a school program ─ keepin’ it REAL ─ that the U.S. surgeon general endorsed in

a landmark 2016 report on drug abuse, said he opposed a return to “scare campaigns” that focused on telling young people about drugs’ effects. But he argued that many programs that emerged from that period did play a role in reducing drug use.

The most effective, he said, are programs known as “social influence interventions” that stress interactions among young people. Today’s version of DARE, he said, has embraced that approach.

The opioid crisis, driven by people who get addicted to prescription painkillers then turn to cheaper heroin, is different from earlier crises in that they’re tied to deeper problems within the health care system ─ and opens up a new landscape of potential prevention efforts.

“It’s a different problem and may well require a different solution,” Hecht said.