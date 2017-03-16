Federal budget cuts may impact Middle Georgia Meals on Wheels

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – President Trump’s proposal could mean big cuts to several federal departments–funding local and state agencies like Meals on Wheels.

“With Meals on Wheels most of our federal dollars come from the Middle Georgia Regional Commission,” said Director Tanya Graham-Simms.

Because it’s funded through the Area Agencies on Aging(AAA), Meals on Wheels could take a direct hit.

“With the federal moneys that we’ve gotten from them that would effect 74,374 meals. We look at things on a meal basis.,” Simms continued.

That’s 285 recipients and 28% of the people they currently serve. “Those clients may be prematurely institutionalized if they don’t get meals from us and the services that we provide for them so it would really hit us hard,” said Simms.

The potential loss of funding could be detrimental to several hundred of their clients–clients like David Scott who have a hard time getting around the kitchen.

“I am 61 years on and I’ve been disabled all my life.” Scott is a native of Macon who suffers from Muscular Dystrophy.

“I don’t have but one hand so it’s hard to cook something with one hand you got to cut the stove on and do this and do that.” Having his meals delivered to him means the difference between whether he eats or not.

“Realize that people like me…we need the services that we get,” he said.

Scott says he’s hoping for support from his fellow citizens on the issue. “I beg people to get out and support meals on wheels and do what you can to pub meals on wheels because we need it.”

But if he does lose Meals on Wheels, all he can do is try to adjust. Meals on wheels helps over 2 million seniors by providing them with food on a weekly basis. 1 in 6 senior citizens in America struggle with hunger.