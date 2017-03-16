Dublin prepares for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – St. Patrick’s day may be on Friday, but one city in Middle Georgia has been celebrating all month long. Dublin’s St. Patrick’s day festival started in February, but they are preparing for the busiest and greenest weekend.

“It’s five weeks here, not just one weekend,” said Dublin City Manager, Lance Jones. “A lot of visitors a lot of folks coming in. It’s a real good tourism attraction and it’s a good ‘unifier’ for the city.”

The city puts on more than 40 events, all leading up to St. Patrick’s Day weekend. The day that draws the biggest crowd in Dublin is Super Saturday. The main event is the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Jackson Street.

Richard Mascaro is ready for the fun right in front of his restaurant, Company Supply.

“The festivities will kind of incorporate everybody down here,” said Mascaro. “There will be people all over just hanging out, after the parade, people will be eating out, they’ll be shopping down the stores, it’s cool.”

And right across the street, Shane Lee is getting his Restaurant, Brickyard Tavern, in the spirit for an Irish weekend.

“We ordered kegs of green beer, Guinness, to be festive for St. Patrick’s Day,” said Lee. “We brought in some Irish whiskeys and different things we can do specials with.”

Jason Keyton, who’s on the Dublin’s St Patrick’s day festival committee says the celebration is also good for the city.

“People come to the restaurants, spend money locally, it’s a great way to get people here because we don’t have mega numbers like Macon, Atlanta, Savannah,” said Keyton. “But we’ve got great people here that work together for the benefit of this town.”

So if you don’t already have your trip to Ireland booked for this weekend, you may want to frolic to Dublin, Georgia and let your inner Leprechaun out.

For a full list of events this weekend, click here.