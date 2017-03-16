'Different Approach' Needed to Stop N. Korea Nuke Program: Tillerson

TOKYO — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson declared Thursday that a decades-long attempt to halt North Korea’s nuclear program hasn’t worked and said a new approach is necessary.

“The diplomatic and other efforts of the past 20 years to bring North Korea to a point of de-nuclearization have failed. So we have 20 years of failed approach,” said Donald Trump’s top diplomat said during a visit to Japan. “And that includes a period in which the U.S. provided $1.35 billion in assistance to North Korea as an encouragement to take a different pathway.”

Tillerson was speaking at a joint press conference with Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo after the two discussed how to deal with the isolated nation. Last week, North Korea test-fired four missiles that landed in the sea off Japan.

Tillerson, who was also scheduled to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, added that North Korea had responded to “encouragement” to abandon its weapons program by developing its nuclear capability and conducting more launches.

“In the face of this ever escalating threat, it is clear that a different approach is required,” he said.

The secretary of state also called on Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, saying it had “has nothing to fear” from the United States.

Japan and South Korea both host tens of thousands of U.S. troops. Washington has been urging the two nations to step security cooperation despite their historically strained relations. This week, the nations’ three navies conducted missile defense information-sharing drills in the region.