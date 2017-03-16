Congressman With Controversial Views on Slavery Still Popular in Iowa

Steve King, left, hosts Texas Sen. Ted Cruz at a pheasant hunt in Akron, Iowa, in 2013. Nati Harnik / AP

Local farmers also supported the Trans-Pacific Partnership deal that Trump scrapped with support from King because the soybeans they grow mostly wind up in Asia.

“King, like all good politicians, has been phenomenally lucky,” he said. “Throughout most of the time he’s been in office it was pretty good economically. Agriculture has done really well with the introduction of ethanol. But the last two or three years agriculture has really softened-up and King is going to have to face that fact.”

Burns said King needs to keep his focus on Iowa.

“If Trump does come with an infrastructure bill, I would like my congressman spending more time on that, on working to protect our ethanol industry, on working to repopulate out county,” he said. “When King gets involved in politics in the Netherlands that’s time he’s not spending time working on rural issues. And people here notice that.”