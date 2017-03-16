Canadian PM Warns That Trump's NAFTA Plan Could Hit 'Great Jobs' in U.S.

Justin Trudeau speaking to NBC News’ Tom Brokaw. NBC News

Trudeau added: “We’ve got auto parts criss-crossing the border six times before they end up in a finished product. You’ve got over $2 billion a day going back and forth. So, making sure that the border is … secure but also smooth in its flow of goods and people is essential to good jobs on both sides of the border.”

President Trump has vowed to withdraw from NAFTA, which took effect in 1994 and includes Canada and Mexico, if he cannot renegotiate it to benefit American interests. He

formally withdrew the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership within days of taking office in January and said he would renegotiate NAFTA “at the appropriate time.”

The

U.S. Chamber of Commerce says the United States conducts more than $3.2 billion worth of trade with its North American neighbors every day. NAFTA brings export revenue worth $36,000 for each and every American factory worker, it says.

A

study published by the Center for Automotive Research in January suggested the withdrawal from NAFTA or the implementation of punitive tariffs could result in the loss of 31,000 U.S. jobs.

Trump has called the deal “one-sided,” citing a “$60 billion trade deficit with Mexico.”

Revisiting comments made during last month’s trip to the White House, the Canadian leader said that “we’ll agree to disagree on certain things.”

“Come From Away” tells the story of how Gander’s 10,000 inhabitants rallied to accommodate the 6,700 travelers whose planes were diverted and then stranded in the hours after the 9/11 attacks.

Trudeau said the episode underscored the close relationship between the U.S. and Canada and “encapsulates so much of what we’ve shared through great times and also through extraordinarily tragic times.”

It also highlighted what is now a stark difference between the nations over immigration, he said.

“I know and I’ve always felt for Canada that we recognize that diversity is a great source of strength,” Trudeau said. “I think Canadians have always been interested in the choices Americans make because the choices you make inevitably impact upon us … and how we make sure that we get that balance right between continuing to have a good relationship and standing for the things we believe in is what we expect of ourselves.”

President Donald Trump meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office on Feb. 13. Evan Vucci / AP