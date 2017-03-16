Average Russian Bribe Jumps by 75 Percent: Official

MOSCOW — Graft is a booming business in Russia, where the average bribe has grown by 75 percent year-on-year according to the country’s anti-corruption tsar.

Greasing the palm of a Russian official cost 328,000 rubles ($5,600) on average in 2016, leading business daily Kommersant quoted Lt. Gen. Andrei Kurnosenko as saying Thursday.

“But often the bribes are much higher,” the policeman said, according to the paper.

The total amount spent on bribes was 298 billion rubles ($5.1 billion) in 2016, Kurnosenko said. But this is only the corruption uncovered by law enforcement agencies, which opened 69,000 cases involving graft and fraud last year, he added.

Kurnosenko did not explain the reasons for the increase. The ruble has lost half its value against the dollar since 2014 in the wake of international sanctions imposed as punishment over Russian meddling in Ukraine and plummeting oil prices.

