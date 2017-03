WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An arrest has been made in a murder case that happened in 1975.

59-year-old Mary Jane Stewart was arrested in San Antonio, Texas for the murder of Cheryl White on Wednesday, March 15th.

16-year-old White was found dead near an apartment complex on Crestview Drive on November 12th, 1975. She was discovered with multiple stab wounds. She would have been 57-years-old today.

Stewart was 18 at the time of the murder. The two had known each other.