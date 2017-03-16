41-NBC wants people to be safe during severe weather

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Severe weather is always a threat in Middle Georgia, but this time of the year things really intensify. Monday begins the official start of Severe Weather Season.

Trying to help you stay safe 41-NBC was at the Kroger in Dublin programming and selling weather alert radios. Don Bryant is the Fire Chief and Director of the Emergency Management Agency in Laurens County, he said, “It can save your life, we’ve seen homes torn to pieces, mobile homes have no chance. It gives you a chance to get out and take cover.”

Clark Ferry and his wife Barbara had their Weather Alert Radio re-programmed. Ferry said, “It’s a safety issue. I want to make sure that my wife and I are protected when there are alerts in the area. I want to use all the tools available to me.”

If you have a Weather Alert Radio you should be sure to switch out the batteries every six months, and you can still purchase a Weather Alert Radio at the Kroger in Dublin.

41-NBC and Lawrence County EMA working together to help you stay safe as severe weather season ramps up.