10 Hurt as Sicilian Volcano Mount Etna Erupts

Mount Etna spewing lava Thursday, hours before the incident. Salvatore Allegra / AP

Neri said Etna has been erupting from its south-east crater and eventually reached an area called Belvedere that was covered in snow.

“When the lava flows over a lot of snow at high speed, it can trap the snow underneath,” Neri said. “The snow then melts into water, then becomes vapor, and the pressure on the cap made of lava eventually leads to an explosion called phreatic eruption. This is what happened in this case.”

He said the explosion, which happened at 11:43 a.m. local time (6:43 a.m. ET), “threw pieces of lava in the air and ten people in the area were hit and injured, none seriously.”

USGS says phreatic eruptions can generate “an explosion of steam, water, ash, blocks, and bombs” as surface water is heated by lava as hot as 2,100 degrees.