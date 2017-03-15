Woman's Headphones Explode During Flight

A passenger was burned after the battery exploded while she was using battery-operated headphones on a flight from Beijing to Melbourne. Australian Transport Safety Bureau

The other passengers were “coughing and choking” for the remainder of the trip due to the smell of melted plastic filling the cabin.

An assessment of the incident by the ATSB found that batteries were likely the cause of the fire. The brand of headphones was not released. In a comment posted on its Facebook, the ATSB suggested lithium-ion batteries, which have a history of catching fire, were behind the explosion.

Donald Robert Sadoway, who is the John F. Elliott Professor of Materials Chemistry at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said he suspects the headphones were plugged into a power source.

“I don’t expect that these were wireless headphones,” Sadoway told NBC News. “If they’re both plugged in taking audio and a current, my suspicion is there was a malfunction in the electronics.”

Related:

What’s Causing Some E-Cigarette Batteries to Explode?

Sadoway said it’s possible the voltage of the power generator on the plane got too high for the woman’s device, causing the malfunction. He said the situation is reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

“When I looked at what was happening with Samsung, it seemed to me those phones were catching fire when they were plugged in and being charged. That means current into battery is driving some other reaction that ultimately leads to fire,” he said.

Lithium-ion batteries are great, Sadoway said, because they have a high-energy density — which is also what makes it volatile and flammable.

“When it functions properly it’s fine, but when it malfunctions it’s got all the ingredients for ignition and full-blown fire,” Sadoway said.

Related:

How Do Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Phone Batteries Explode?

The ATSB suggests keeping devices with lithium-ion batteries stowed properly when not in use and not putting the devices in checked baggage, where they cannot be accessed during the trip.

But when it comes to preventative measures and how people can protect against future lithium-ion battery malfunctions, Sadoway says there’s not much to be done.

“As Clint Eastwood said, the question you’ve got to ask yourself is: ‘Do you feel lucky?'” Sadoway said.