Warner Robins welcomes Air National Guard’s work on park

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Air National Guard Civil Engineers wanted to do something for Warner Robins and learn some construction skills along the way.

“It’s one way that we can give back,” said Technical Sergeant Christopher Dryja.

Giving back is on the front of Dryja’s mind.

“It kinda helps us build a legacy here together with the community,” said Dryja.

And so is Wellston Park’s future walking trail.

“I can’t wait to take a jog and see all the other people out there in the local area that are enjoying the fruits of our labor,” said Dryja.

The fruits are sweet for Warner Robins, which helps Dryja and his team work hard at clearing brush and pouring concrete for the nearly finished park.

“It shows me that we’re dynamic and we’re able to think on our feet and utilize what resources we have available and accomplish the mission,” said Dryja.

Their volunteer work has helped the city save money on the park, which needs an increased budget to get finished.

“I don’t know that it necessarily went so far over budget,” said Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms. “We just didn’t know when we went into it what the cost was going to be.”

Toms wants to double check and make sure construction stays on track.

“We just want to make sure that we’re being good stewards of the money that we’re entrusted with,” said Toms. That’s the only thing for me. And then what does this park need? What would be of the best service for our community?”

The city council made an initial investment, and now has to approve more.

“100 thousand was what was approved,” said Toms. “I think most of us knew it was going to be more than that how much more, I don’t know.”

Whatever it takes, Toms says he’s on board.

“I think we’re all in agreement that we can’t leave this park half finished,” said Toms.

The mayor says he’s proud to work with the Georgia Air National Guard.

Warner Robins also had a ribbon cutting for Walker’s Pond park.