Two women wanted in financial credit card fraud incidents

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb deputies are looking for two women who have been using someone’s credit card without their consent.

On March 5, 2017, deputies received a call on Metro Way in reference to the victim’s credit card being used to make purchases without his knowledge at some local businesses. Investigation revealed two females were involved in the incidents.

Reports state the women were traveling in a Mercedes Metris Van.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspects is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.