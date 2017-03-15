Three Women Blinded by Bogus Stem Cell Treatment

“There’s a lot of hope for stem cells, and these types of clinics appeal to patients desperate for care who hope that stem cells are going to be the answer, but in this case these women participated in a clinical enterprise that was off-the-charts dangerous,” Dr. Thomas Albini, an associate professor of clinical ophthalmology at the University of Miami who helped write the report, said in a statement.

The clinic is not identified in the report but the victims reported having found the clinic through Clinicaltrials.gov, a National Institutes of Health-sponsored website that directs people to possible clinical trials where experimental treatments are tested. There is listed a withdrawn “clinical study” sponsored by Bioheart, Inc, in Sunrise, Florida for stem cell treatment of dry macular degeneration.

Bioheart’s webpage goes directly to a site for U.S. Stem Cell., Inc, which offers a variety of stem cell treatments and which touts itself as “pioneers in research and development”.

U.S. Stem Cell offered an e-mailed statement from an outside public relations firm in response to a query from NBC News. “Since 2001, our clinics have successfully conducted more than 7,000 stem cell procedures with less than 0.01 percent adverse reactions reported,” it said.

“We are unable to comment further on specific cases due to patient confidentiality or legal confidentiality obligations. Neither US Stem Cell nor US Stem Cell Clinic currently treats eye patients.”

The website assures patients that the procedures are safe. “Side effects are typically minimal and may include minor pain and irritation at the injection site,” it says.

“Extensive research and testing using adult stem cells is ongoing worldwide, very few adverse events have been reported.”

Since they are using a patient’s own stem cells, the procedures are also minimally regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, although many people are not aware of this.

Former FDA commissioner Dr. Robert Califf and the two top FDA stem cell regulators – Celia Witten and Dr. Peter Marks of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research — said they’d like to do more to help ensure stem cell experiments are safe.

They said they do not necessarily need large, expensive trials to do it. “The FDA is committed to working with investigators and sponsors who are developing the evidence needed to ensure that innovation in this field delivers on its promise for patient care,” they wrote in another New England Journal of Medicine commentary.

It’s not the first stem cell disaster. The FDA officials described the case of a man who had a stroke and was injected with donor stem cells meant to help. He grew a brain tumor instead. They also described a kidney failure patient injected with his own stem cells who developed tumors and had to have the kidney removed.

Researchers have found hundreds of clinics offering unproven treatments. The International Society for Stem Cell research has been pressing for stronger regulation of stem cell experiments and has

offered guidelines for research.

In the same issue of the New England Journal of Medicine, Japanese researchers reported they used a type of lab-made stem cells called induced pluripotent stem cells to treat a patient with macular degeneration. While her vision did not get better, they said, it did not get worse and, more important, they said their experiment did not do any harm.

Daley said that careful experiment was an example of legitimate research.