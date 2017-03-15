Three Feared Dead as Air Force Plane Crashes on Training Flight

A U-28A aircraft. U.S. AIR FORCE

The base is home to the 27th Special Operations Wing.

“Names of the aircrew will not be released until confirmation of their status and next of kin have been notified,”Baccam said.

An investigation has begun into the cause of the crash, which happened at 6:50 p.m. (8:50 p.m. ET).

The crash occurred Tuesday evening at 6:50 p.m. in a field nearClovis Municipal Airport.

“The incident caused a fire that was extinguished by local first responders at 7:39 p.m. (9:37 p.m. ET),” Baccam added.

Clovis Municipal Airport Director Kyle Berkshire

told NBC station KOB the plane had been performing practice “touch and go” maneuvers, in which the aircraft touches down on the runway but takes off gain, when it crashed half a mile away.