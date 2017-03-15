Sex Assaults Increase at Two Military Academies

Mike Groll / AP, file
Survey responses indicated that 48 percent of female cadets and midshipmen and 12 percent of male cadets and midshipmen experienced sexual assault at their respective academies, according to the report by the DoD Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office.
The report comes shortly after the
Marine Corps came under fire for its nude photo scandal in which current and former members of the Marines shared nude photos of their female colleagues online accompanied by crude comments about them.