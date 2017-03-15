Sex Assaults Increase at Two Military Academies

In this Sept. 12, 2007 file photo, cadets walk on campus at the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. T Mike Groll / AP, file

Survey responses indicated that 48 percent of female cadets and midshipmen and 12 percent of male cadets and midshipmen experienced sexual assault at their respective academies, according to the report by the DoD Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office.

The report comes shortly after the

Marine Corps came under fire for its nude photo scandal in which current and former members of the Marines shared nude photos of their female colleagues online accompanied by crude comments about them.