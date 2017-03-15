Report: Trump Behaves Like European Rightists Backed By Russia

In a new report, the Center for American Progress says that President Trump is “following the same playbook” as European far-right leaders like France’s Marine Le Pen who are backed by Russia, “adopting eerily similar language … and pursuing the same policies that advance Russia’s objectives.” “Trump or top Trump administration officials even met with four of these European far-right leaders during the presidential campaign or the transition,” notes Ken Gude in the report, titled “Russia’s Fifth Column.” The liberal think tank says that Russia uses tools that include disinformation, propaganda, “alleged illicit financing,” and “covert influence operations” to help its proteges, and in return receives “a strikingly resistant level of support” from these leaders, “who all praise Putin.” Click here to read the full report. A journalist holds a board with portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin, French National Front leader Marine Le Pen, and U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump ahead of an annual news conference by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, at Moscow’s World Trade Centre. Sergei Fadeichev / TASS via Getty Images, file

The Justice Department has charged an admiral and eight other current and former Navy officials with corruption for allegedly taking bribes from a Singapore-based defense contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard” in exchange for classified and internal Navy information. Rear Adm. Bruce Loveless, several Navy captains, a retired Marine colonel and an enlisted sailor are accused of accepting Cuban cigars, prostitutes and free hotel rooms from Leonard Glenn Francis, who also allegedly threw sex parties for U.S. sailors. The behavior described in the charges allegedly occurred between 2006 and 2014. Francis, the former CEO of Glenn Defense Marine Asia, has pleaded guilty to defrauding the Navy of millions of dollars. The information he received from Navy officials allowed him to overcharge the government by $20 million. “This is a fleecing and betrayal of the United States Navy in epic proportions, and it was allegedly carried out by the Navy’s highest-ranking officers,” said Alana Robinson, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of California. “The alleged conduct amounts to a staggering degree of corruption by the most prominent leaders of the Seventh Fleet – the largest fleet in the U.S. Navy — actively worked together as a team to trade secrets for sex, serving the interests of a greedy foreign defense contractor, and not those of their own country.” Eleven other Navy officials, including another admiral, have already been charged in the fraud and bribery investigation. Retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Bruce Loveless poses in this undated photo. U.S. Navy

If you want to know which of two rival princes is winning the battle for power in Saudi Arabia, just look at who’s in Washington and who isn’t. Mohammed bin Salman, the 31-year-old deputy crown prince and defense minister, is at the White House today lunching with President Trump. Sources report there will be additional place settings for chief strategist Steve Bannon and the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who’s been tasked with finding solutions to broader Middle East issues. Bin Salman is also expected to meet with Defense Secretary James Mattis and CIA Director Mike Pompeo while in town. On the agenda, the continuing civil war in Yemen, the Iranian nuclear deal, and stabilizing world oil prices. Big talk at a big table. Compare that to the consolation prize Mohammed Bin Nayef, the 57-year-old crown prince and interior minister, received in late January. CIA Director Mike Pompeo was in Saudi Arabia to present MBN, a long-time U.S. favorite and counter-terror expert, with the George Tenet Award. According to the Saudi news agency, the award was given for “excellent intelligence performance, in the domain of counter-terrorism and his unbound contribution to realize world security and peace.” It sounds more like a gold watch. Saudi Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman, left, talks with Interior Minister Mohammed bin Nayef during the Gulf Cooperation Council summit in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Dec. 9, 2015.

A New York pedophile who served nine years in prison for preying on underage girls has been busted again for allegedly convincing a 14-year-old to send him sexually explicit videos, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday. David Ohnmacht, 36, who lives in a leafy suburb of Bedford, was prohibited from having a computer while on parole, but that ended in November. That’s when, authorities say, he began communicating with a North Carolina girl through Instagram, posing as a 19-year-old and sending her sex toys to use in videos. “David Ohnmacht allegedly convinced a 14-year-old girl to send him sexually explicit videos of herself and threatened to release it to her friends if she did not send more,” said Joon Kim, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. Now Ohnmacht faces a minimum of 35 years in prison and a maximum of 50 if convicted of the new charges, which include engaging in sex offense while a registered sex offender. Ohnmacht pleaded guilty in 2003 to molesting six girls he met through a series of kid-friendly jobs, including party DJ, camp counselor and ice-cream truck driver. When he was released in 2011 and moved back to his family’s home, sparking outrage among neighbors, he insisted he was no longer a threat. “I can’t drive. I’m restricted where I can go. I’m on a GPS ankle monitor. I have to report every time I move. I have a cellphone. I have to call my parole officer every time I move,” Ohnmacht told WCBS-TV at the time. “They are watching me.” The FBI is asking that anyone who had contact with someone using the Internet handles Dannyw290 or little.kitty.love contact law enforcement. A relative reached at Ohnmacht’s home declined to comment.

The U. S. is moving attack drones to South Korea, the military says, amid continuing concerns about North Korean missile tests. The Gray Eagle unmanned aerial systems will be permanently stationed at Kunsan Air Base, 112 miles south of Seoul, United States Forces Korea spokesman Christopher Bush said in a statement, first reported by Stars and Stripes, a military newspaper. It’s part of a broader plan to deploy a company of the attack drones with every division in the U.S. Army, Bush said. The drones add “significant intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability to U.S. Forces Korea and our ROK partners,” Bush said. A U.S. Army MQ-1C Warrior UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle), or drone. U.S. Army

Deirdre M. Daly is getting a temporary exemption from the Trump administration’s mass firing of U.S. attorneys so she can hit a milestone. “I thank the Attorney General and the Administration for affording me the opportunity to remain as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut so that I might complete 20 years of service to the Department of Justice in October,” said Daly. Daly has served as U.S. Attorney since May 2013. From July 2010 to May 2013, she was the first assistant U.S. attorney. From 1985 to 1997, Daly was an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York, and later served as the Assistant-In-Charge of White Plains Office for three years. She also served as a law clerk to a a federal judge in the Southern District from 1984 to 1985. Deirdre M. Daly, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, speaks to the media in 2014. Mike Segar / Reuters, file

The White House sought to clarify on Monday President Donald Trump’s wiretapping allegations against former President Barack Obama — an attempt at course correction that comes roughly after a week of media headlines about the claims. “He doesn’t really think that president went up and tapped his phones personally,” White House press Sean Spicer told reporters during the daily press briefing. “The president used the word wiretap in quotes, to mean broadly, surveillance, and other activities.” Spicer said. Spicer’s comments mark the first time the White House has sought to broaden the definition of the unsubstantiated surveillance that Trump alleged over a week ago on Twitter. President Trump posited that Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower in the weeks before the November election, using quotation marks around the words “wire tapping” and likening the situation to “Nixon/Watergate.” Prior to Monday, the White House did not directly answer reporters’ questions on what informed the president’s tweets. “The president was very clear in his Tweet, that it was you know ‘wiretapping.’ That spans a whole host of surveillance types of options,” Spicer said. Asked if when the president says something Americans and the media can trust it to be real, Spicer shot back: “If he’s not joking, of course.” The comments come on the same day as a House intelligence committee deadline requesting information regarding the president’s wiretapping allegations. President Trump ignored questions Monday about if the Department of Justice would comply with intelligence committees’ requests to provide relevant wiretap claim evidence.

A security researcher has identified what may be the first component of a CIA hacking tool released on the internet since WikiLeaks released nearly 9,000 CIA hacking documents on the web Tuesday. The component, posted on the website of researcher Marc Maiffret, was apparently recovered from one of the released documents, said cyber security expert Andrew Komarov, chief intelligence officer of the security firm InfoArmor. Komarov said the component could potentially be used to extract data from a victim online or for data delivery through covert channels, since its functionality is much more about stealth than aggression. Typically, such implants are used for long-term covert victim monitoring. “It is professionally written,” said Komarov, “which may demonstrate a pretty serious level of malware development.” He said it looked like a component that could have been used in “malware distribution operations” by the CIA. Komarov said he believed no other tools from the WikiLeaks release had yet been identified.

The price for making illegal entry into the U.S. across the Mexican border has gotten a whole lot steeper in a hurry, according to a Drug Enforcement Administration document obtained by NBC News. As recently as last November, undocumented immigrants were being charged $3,500 to be smuggled into the U.S. through the rugged terrain that links Mexico to Arizona. Two months and a few executive orders later, that cost has ballooned to $8,000, according to the DEA document. Those entering the U.S. through border crossings using fake documents are being charged more than $12,000. The higher cost of illegal immigration come as Department of Homeland Security boss John Kelly said the number of undocumented immigrants crossing into the U.S. from Mexico tumbled 40 percent — from 31,578 to 18,762 — between January and February of this year. Officials can’t precisely account for the change but say extensive press coverage may be leading many in Mexico and Central America to delay or abandon plans to head north.