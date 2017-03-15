Man wanted for murder at Warner Robins bar arrested in SC

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The man wanted for shooting and killing two people inside a Warner Robins bar was arrested in South Carolina on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, with the help of U.S. Marshals, found 26-year-old Travis Thomas Jr. hiding inside a South Carolina home. He was arrested without incident.

Thomas was wanted for the shooting deaths of 24-year-old Kenny Hart Jr. and 26-year-old Jabrial Adams at Jus One More Bar on Russell Parkway in Warner Robins on March 2. For more on that story, click here.

The Jasper Co. Sheriff’s Office says Thomas is awaiting extradition for two charges of murder and several other charges.