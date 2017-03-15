Is It Illegal to Publish Donald Trump's Leaked Tax Return?

March 15th, 2017

MSNBC’s chief legal correspondent says leaking tax documents can result in jail time but that the media “can usually report on unauthorized disclosures without being a part of the underlying crime, if there was a crime.” He adds that the big the big question is who leaked the tax returns. A very small number of people would have these documents: Donald Trump, his accountant, his family, people at the IRS. While we don’t know who leaked it, Melber says “it’s not illegal to leak your own tax returns.”