Is It Illegal to Publish Donald Trump's Leaked Tax Return?

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

March 15th, 2017

MSNBC’s chief legal correspondent says leaking tax documents can result in jail time but that the media “can usually report on unauthorized disclosures without being a part of the underlying crime, if there was a crime.” He adds that the big the big question is who leaked the tax returns. A very small number of people would have these documents: Donald Trump, his accountant, his family, people at the IRS. While we don’t know who leaked it, Melber says “it’s not illegal to leak your own tax returns.”

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

19 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Dozens Arrested in Probe Linked to Mafia's Buffalo Mozzarella Clan
Read More»
54 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Jet Passenger's Headphones Burst Into Flames During Flight
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
U.S. Asks North Korea to Release Detained UVA Student
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»