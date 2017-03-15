FVSU inviting prospective students out to Spring Open House

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley State University wants to show off its campus and higher education opportunities at its Spring Open House.

Prospective students that attend will be able to see the campus, learn about degree opportunities, and be helped through the application process.

Interim Vice Provost of Student Success Enrollment Management, Dr. Stevie Lawrence, came on 41Today to talk about the event. He says FVSU will be admitting students at the open house.

Dr. Lawrence also says there are opportunities for all people, including older folks who are looking to go back to school.

FVSU’s Spring Open House is Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Student Amenities Building.

For more information, and to register, visit http://www.fvsu.edu/open-house.