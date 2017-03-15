Ex-Los Angeles County Sheriff Baca Found Guilty in Corruption Retrial

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca was convicted Wednesday of all three federal charges he faced for orchestrating a scheme to thwart an FBI investigation into inmate mistreatment in the jails he ran and of lying to the bureau.

Jurors reached a verdict on their second full day of deliberations, finding Baca guilty of conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements.

The retired lawman was tried in December on the first two counts, and prosecutors had planned a second trial on the lying count. But a mistrial was declared after jurors deadlocked 11-1 in favor of acquitting him, and U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson combined all three counts in the retrial, which began Feb. 22.

The charges partly stem from a 2011 incident in which two sheriff’s investigators confronted an FBI agent in the driveway leading into her apartment and falsely told her they were in the process of obtaining a warrant for her arrest. Baca denies having advance knowledge of the illegal attempt to intimidate the agent.

Baca’s attorneys contend the ex-sheriff is in the early stages of the disease and suffered some cognitive impairment as long as six years ago — a period which covers the time in April 2013 when he allegedly made false statements under oath about events two years prior.

The jury was made up of eight men and four women with four others serving as alternates.

Nine other people, including Undersheriff Paul Tanaka, have been convicted of related charges.

