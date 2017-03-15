Dozens Arrested in Probe Linked to Mafia's Buffalo Mozzarella Clan

A map showing the location of Naples, Italy. Google Maps

According to a report released by anti-mafia prosecutors on Tuesday, the Casalesi crime clan controls much of the sales of locally made buffalo mozzarella in southern Italy.

Last month, police arrested two daughters and a daughter-in-law of jailed Camorra boss Francesco Bidognetti. They were accused of carrying on the family organized crime business.

Bidognetti is serving a life sentence for murder. He has also been convicted of poisoning the water table in a town near Naples with toxic waste.