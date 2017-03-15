Bibb County School Board set to build two new schools

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two new schools will be built in Bibb County.

Bibb County School Board members hashed out some of the final details. The new Appling Middle school and new Northeast High School, will be built right next to each other near the old Northest High school on Upper River Road. Building the schools will cost about 35 million dollars.

Jason Daniel from the Bibb County School District said, there are several positive reasons for building these two schools right next to each other, “The new site will offer many benefits to our students safety, a new auditorium, athletic fields and the classrooms built for today’s modern technology.”

The new Middle School and new High School should be done and open in time for the beginning of the 2019 school year. SPLOST money will be used to pay for the project.

School Board members also spent time working out minor details in regards to the district’s Transportation and Security Department moving over to the Operations Center on Cavalier Drive.

Those two new buildings will cost about 4 million dollars, and will open sometime in 2018. Board members are expected to approve the contract next week. SPLOST money will pay for that project as well.