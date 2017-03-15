Ben Affleck Vows to 'Live Life to the Fullest' After Leaving Rehab

Ben Affleck has completed treatment for alcohol addiction in order to “live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be,” the Hollywood star posted on Facebook late Tuesday.

The Oscar-winning actor and director, who also went into rehab in 2001, said it was “something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront.”

“I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step,” the 44-year-old wrote in the post.

Image: Ben Affleck

