Afghan Officials Detain 24 After Hospital Attack

Security forces guard the area as smoke billows from the Sardar Daud Khan’s Hospital, also known as Kabul Military Hospital, during an attack by suspected militants in Kabul, Afghanistan, Mar. 8 2017. Hedayatullah Amid / EPA

Although Helal refused to confirm that the attackers had entered the grounds before the attack began, several officials have said that they were helped by staff, who were able to use their knowledge of the site to guide the attackers.

“Without inside help, this would not have been possible,” said one official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media. He said one staff member in particular was the focus of attention.

“He had a badge to access all hospital wards and could bring his car inside the compound without check,” the official said. “Doctors and the head of the hospital know him very well.”

Around an hour after the attack began, a car packed with explosives blew up in the hospital grounds, where it appeared to have been parked for several days.

Helal declined to say who the government believes was behind the attack, saying only that the attackers had been able to exploit lapses in security.