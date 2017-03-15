911 Dispatcher in Tamir Rice Case Suspended

Tamir Rice. Family photo

McGinty said the shooting might have been avoided if the information from the 911 caller had been properly relayed to the officers.

Cleveland safety director Michael McGrath handed down a two-day suspension for police officer William Cunningham, who was working off duty without permission at the rec center, in a disciplinary letter dated March 10.

A message seeking comment on behalf of Hollinger and Cunningham was left for the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association.

Tamir’s mother, Samaria Rice, said in a statement issued Tuesday by her attorney that Hollinger’s eight-day suspension was “unacceptable.”

“Eight days for gross negligence resulting in the death of a 12-year-old boy,” Rice’s attorney, Subodh Chandra, said in the statement. “How pathetic is that?”

Chandra said that if that is the best “that system can offer, then the system is broken.”

Loehmann and Garmback, who weren’t criminally charged, face possible discipline by McGrath that could result in them being dismissed from the Cleveland police department.

Loehmann’s disciplinary letter cites his failure to disclose in an application that the Independence Police Department, where he worked for six months, had placed a letter in his personnel file saying he had an “inability to emotionally function.” Garmback’s disciplinary letter accuses him of driving too close to Tamir and failing to report the time of arrival at the recreation center.

Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association president Steve Loomis has said the officers did nothing wrong the day Tamir was shot. Investigators said the boy was handling a pellet gun that officers believed was a real firearm.

Samaria Rice has called for the two officers to be fired.

The city agreed last April to pay

Tamir’s family $6 million to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit.