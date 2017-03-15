3 Dead in Air Force Training Flight Crash in New Mexico

Investigators look over the broken fuselage of an Air Force plane near Clovis Municipal Airport Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Clovis, N.M. Three service members were killed. Kevin Wilson / The Eastern New Mexico News via AP

Kyle Berkshire, director of the airport, told

NBC affiliate KOB of Albuquerque that the plane crashed a half-mile from the airport’s property. He said it was performing “touch and go’s” — practice maneuvers in which an aircraft will touch the runway and take off again.

Video of the scene showed that the plane was left partly intact. Berkshire said wreckage was spread over 50 to 100 feet.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss within our Air Commando family,” Col. Ben Maitre, installation commander at Cannon, said in a statement. “Our sympathies are with the loved ones and friends affected by this tragedy, and our team is focused on supporting them during this difficult time.”