Winter Won't Let Go of This Frozen House

Sitting on the shore of Lake Ontario, this summer house in Webster, New York, is firmly in winter’s icy grip. As waves hammered the shore during several days of strong winds, the spray quickly froze, and layer upon layer of ice built up, covering the house.
Unlike its neighbors, the “Ice House,” as it’s come to be known online, doesn’t have a retaining wall, so there’s nothing to block the pounding surf. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t other impressive ice sculptures in the area.
