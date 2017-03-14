Winter Won't Let Go of This Frozen House

Sitting on the shore of Lake Ontario, this summer house in Webster, New York, is firmly in winter’s icy grip. As waves hammered the shore during several days of strong winds, the spray quickly froze, and layer upon layer of ice built up, covering the house.

A side view of the “Ice House.” Mike Adamucci / for NBC News

Unlike its neighbors, the “Ice House,” as it’s come to be known online, doesn’t have a retaining wall, so there’s nothing to block the pounding surf. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t other impressive ice sculptures in the area.

Icicles cover the side of the house facing the lake next to the “Ice House” on Tuesday in Webster, New York. Mike Adamucci / for NBC News

