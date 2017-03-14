Why Germans Think Blizzard Isn't a Bad Omen for Merkel's Trip to U.S.

A float depicting the severed head of President Donald Trump and the Statue of Liberty during a parade in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Feb. 27. Martin Meissner / AP

When asked whether the chancellor would comment on Trump’s plans for a wall along the border with Mexico, senior German government officials said Merkel — who grew up behind the Iron Curtain in former Communist East Germany — will not address U.S. domestic issues during this trip.

But officials noted that Merkel has been clear and consistent on her views about open borders.

“It is good that the courtesy visit will take place, even if absolutely nothing will come from it,” Jan van Aken, the foreign policy spokesman of Germany’s far-left Die Linke party told Bild newspaper.

Merkel has to make clear to Trump that “a world with walls, is a world of the last century,” Aken said.