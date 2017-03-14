Warm weather onsets an early mosquito season

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re enjoying the warm weather that seems to be weeks ahead of schedule, there may be a bug in the air–or a few thousand bugs.

Mosquito season is here and pest control specialists say because of the short winter, they’re expecting the problem to be bigger than years prior.

Arrow Pest Specialist Ben Dupree says it’s important that residents of Macon take precautions against Mosquitoes to avoid diseases they carry.

“Take care of any kind of standing water that’s around their home, whether it’s the pool cover that they haven’t taken off the pools yet, just make sure all the waters drained off the top of those pools,” said Dupree.

Still water is a preferred environment for mosquitoes to breed and lay their eggs. Dupree says it’s also important to trim any greenery around your home because it’s an easy hiding place for the virus carriers.