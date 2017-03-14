Virginia College in Macon showing off campus with Spring Fling

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Virginia College in Macon is celebrating the changing of the seasons and the opportunity it offers with its Spring Fling event.

Campus President, Cherie Keating says it’s a great chance for the public to come and see the school’s many successes.

This year’s Spring Fling features a fashion show and makeover. Cosmetology students will offer free manicures and hair styling.

The Virginia College Spring Fling is Thursday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The campus is located at 1901 Paul Walsh Drive in Macon.

Admission into the event is free, so get on out and check out the campus!

 

 

