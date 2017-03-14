Two Ponies Run Free in NYC During Nor'easter

While officials across the tri-state area urged everyone to stay off the roads Tuesday as a powerful nor’easter pummeled the region with strong winds, whiteout conditions and flooding, some New York City residents simply said “neigh.”

Two runaway ponies took to the streets of Staten Island, amusing people who snapped photos of the animals prancing in snow-covered intersections near Hylan Boulevard and Richmond Avenue.

One photo posted on Community Education Council President’s Mike Reilly’s Facebook page showed the duo calmly crossing the street in front of an MTA bus. NYPD officers eventually corralled the ponies.

They were safely returned to their owners.   

