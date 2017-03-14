Two people arrested for kidnapping, robbing man in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people are in the Bibb County Jail for kidnapping and robbing a man at the Roadway Inn Monday night.

Raul Sanchez, 29, and India Summer, 20, are accused of holding a 21-year-old man at gunpoint and forcing him into the back of his own car. Then, the pair took the man around to different locations where the victim was forced to take out money from his bank account.

Bibb deputies attempted to pull the car over, but Sanchez tried to run away. Two deputies injured their legs when Sanchez got out of the car and ran on foot.

He was eventually captured. Sanchez is charged with two outstanding warrants for armed robbery and criminal attempt to commit armed. He was also charged with armed robbery, kidnapping. India Summers was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with armed robbery and kidnapping.