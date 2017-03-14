Trump Paid $38M in 2005 Incom Tax White House Says Before Report

President Donald Trump at a meeting about health care Monday at the White House in Washington. Nicholas Kamm / AFP – Getty Images

The White House said Trump reported more than $150 million in income after accounting for “a large-scale depreciation.” The pages show a writedown of $103 million.

The White House said the “illegally published” pages proved only that Trump “was one of the most successful businessmen in the world with a responsibility to his company, his family and his employees to pay no more tax than legally required.”

“Despite this substantial income figure and tax paid, it is totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns,” the White House said in a statement. “The dishonest media can continue to make this part of their agenda, while the President will focus on his, which includes tax reform that will benefit all Americans.”

Trump broke with decades of precedent during the campaign by becoming the first major-party nominee since Richard Nixon during the 1970s to refuse to release his tax returns. He repeatedly cited an ongoing IRS audit in refusing to do so but said he would eventually release them when the audit was complete.

In January, after Trump was inaugurated, his counselor, Kellyanne Conway, said the president had changed his mind and

wouldn’t release any tax materials.

“We litigated this all through the election. People didn’t care,” she said.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer revisited the topic last week, saying he would “follow up” on whether Trump would let the public to see his 2016 return.

In October,

The New York Times reported that Trump declared a $916 million loss on his 1995 New York State income tax returns. The Trump campaign objected to publication of those 20-year-old returns, alleging that they also were illegally obtained.

The documents obtained by The Times were also mailed. They were sent to reporter Susanne Craig, the newspaper said at the time.